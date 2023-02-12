Woman dies, teenage girl charged following Jamaica Plain stabbing

JAMAICA PLAIN – A woman died and a teenage girl was arrested following a Saturday stabbing in Jamaica Plain.

It happened on Woodside Ave. around 5 p.m.

Before officers arrived, two victims walked into the Boston Police Department station on Washington Street. Both were taken to area hospitals.

One woman died after she was stabbed multiple times. A second person was also stabbed multiple times but is expected to survive.

A juvenile female was arrested on Glen Road immediately after the stabbing. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager is charged with murder.