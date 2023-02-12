Watch CBS News
Woman dies, teenage girl charged following Jamaica Plain stabbing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

JAMAICA PLAIN – A woman died and a teenage girl was arrested following a Saturday stabbing in Jamaica Plain.

It happened on Woodside Ave. around 5 p.m.

Before officers arrived, two victims walked into the Boston Police Department station on Washington Street. Both were taken to area hospitals.

One woman died after she was stabbed multiple times. A second person was also stabbed multiple times but is expected to survive.

A juvenile female was arrested on Glen Road immediately after the stabbing. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager is charged with murder.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 10:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

