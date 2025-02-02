Controversial Jamaica Plain speed humps removed after "not working as intended"

Boston street has 13 speed humps to slow drivers down

Boston street has 13 speed humps to slow drivers down

BOSTON – Controversial speed humps have been removed from a Jamaica Plain neighborhood after complaints from people who live and drive in the area.

Last month, WBZ-TV reported on the stretch of Jamaica Plain where drivers claimed there were too many speed humps.

Jamaica Plain speed humps

Within a one-mile stretch of Allendale Street, there were 13 speed humps. They were part of the city's three-year plan to "calm traffic" by installing hundreds of speed humps in various neighborhoods.

The installation led to complaints from drivers who said there was not much room between each of the speed humps. One driver called the measures "a bit excessive."

Boston removes controversial speed humps

Following a review, the city agreed. On Sunday, a city spokesperson confirmed to WBZ-TV that the speed humps were removed this weekend.

"In response to feedback from community members, the City conducted an engineering review, which determined that the speed humps on Allendale Street were not working as intended. On Saturday, a construction team removed the speed humps," the city said in a statement.

One of the Boston politicians who had voiced support for the speed humps was City Councilor Ed Flynn. Citing the number of speeding drivers on city streets, Flynn told WBZ-TV he wanted more installed.

"It's not the only answer, it's part of the solution though," he said.

The asphalt speed humps installed around the city are three inches tall and 12 feet long.

The Boston city spokesperson did not specify how many complaints they received, or any additional details about the removal.