There's a street in Boston with 13 speed humps. A city councilor explains why

BOSTON – There's a street in Boston that has 13 speed humps. It's a one mile stretch of Allandale Street in Jamaica Plain.

It's part of the city's plan to make the roads safer.

"A little bit excessive"

"It seems a little bit excessive," a driver told WBZ-TV. "They're new to me. I'd never seen them before. There's definitely a lot of them."

The mounds of asphalt, built into the pavement, are part of the citywide Safety Surge program, which is trying to slow drivers down and prevent crashes.

There's not much room between each of the 13 speed humps, but there are multiple signs in the area to warn drivers.

Boston speed humps

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn said the issue effects the entire city.

"Twenty-five miles an hour is the speed limit, and we see vehicles traveling 40, 50 miles an hour down small streets and bigger streets in the city," he told WBZ. "We need to provide the most safe community we can in every neighborhood."

Flynn said that starts by expanding the speed hump program from side streets to main streets.

"It's not the only answer, it's part of the solution though," he said.

A Boston streets spokesperson responded to Flynn's request for more speed humps in a statement, telling WBZ-TV in part, "We use other design tools to improve safety on major roadways. We continue to partner with our public safety agencies to evaluate each zone before design to determine which streets are appropriate for speed humps."