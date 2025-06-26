Neighbors not intimidated after pride flags torn down in Boston; "I will not be going anywhere"

Neighbors in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood said they won't be intimidated after two of their pride flags were torn down by a vandal this week.

The vandalism happened sometime on Tuesday and there's no leads on who did it. One of the flags has since been replaced.

Two pride flags torn down

A neighbor with a Ring camera didn't have any footage but did show their solidarity by promising to buy a flag of their own.

"It's good to be in a neighborhood that your actual neighbors are otherwise supportive," said the Jamaica Plain resident whose flag was torn down.

They also see what's going on beyond their neighborhood.

"There's a lot of anger growing towards people who are more progressive," said a Jamaica Plain resident.

"I genuinely think it's a trend, it's 'cool' to hate people who are different," said another.

GLAAD: People cautious about pride due to fear

According to GLADD, there was 208 incidents last year where pride flags or other symbols were targeted. That's actually down from 2023 but Sarah Moore of GLAAD credits some of that to fear.

"People are taking a more cautious approach to pride," said Moore. "Sometimes, people choose to do more internal or private facing work rather than this kind of like public facing support in terms of putting out pride flags or other kinds of support like that."

People in Jamaica Plain said if the person in this case was trying to send a message, it didn't work.

"Bigots empower bigots but unfortunately for them, I will not be going anywhere," said the Jamaica Plain resident whose flag was torn down.

The police are not involved in the vandalism case because the victims said they chose not to file a report.