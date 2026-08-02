Ja'Lynn Polk, former Patriots 2nd-round pick, reportedly retires from NFL at 24 years old

Ja'Lynn Polk, the former New England Patriots second-round pick, has decided to retire from the NFL at 24 years old, according to reports.

ESPN reports that the New Orleans Saints placed the wide receiver on the reserve/retired list on Sunday. The report said Saints coach Kellen Moore had excused Polk from the last two training camp practices for personal reasons.

The Patriots chose Polk with the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the 10th receiver taken in that year's draft.

"They're getting a beast," Polk said when the Patriots drafted him. "A dude that loves football, loves his teammates. I'm ready to build, be able to bring a great player and a very electric person, and go on and win games."

Despite high expectations, Polk had his share of struggles in his rookie year. He started seven games for the Patriots, catching 12 passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Polk hasn't played in a game since undergoing shoulder surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2025 season. After the injury, the Patriots traded him to the Saints along with a 2028 seventh-round pick while receiving a 2027 sixth-round pick in return.

"I wish him the best," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said at the time. "He worked extremely hard to get back and then was reinjured."

It's not clear why Polk decided to retire. His Instagram account appeared to be deactivated on Sunday.