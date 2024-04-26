Who is Ja'Lynn Polk, the Patriots' new receiver and second round pick?

Drake Maye introduced at Gillette Stadium, says he "can't wait" to play for Patriots

FOXBORO -- After drafting quarterback Drake Maye with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots gave him (or Jacoby Brissett) a weapon with their second selection. New England drafted Washington receiver Ja'Lynn Polk with the 37th overall selection on Friday night.

The Pats were in desperate need of some top talent at the receiver position, and this was a good year to address that at the draft. Polk was the 10th receiver taken in the first 37 picks.

That's wild, because Polk was extremely solid over his three seasons at Washington, with a season at Texas Tech starting his college career. Here's all you need to know about Polk, who should catch plenty of passes for the Patriots in 2024.

Ja'Lynn Polk's measurables

Polk checks in at 6-foot-2 and 202 lbs, giving him some good size at receiver. He has strong hands, which measured at 9 3/4" at the combine, where he also had a 37.5" vertical leap.

Polk just turned 22 on April 11.

Ja'Lynn Polk comes from a high school that produced two other NFL receivers

Polk was one of the best receivers in Lufkin High School history, which is saying something since Dez Bryant and Keke Coutee also came from the school. He finished his high school career with 131 receptions and 2,412 yards, good for second-most on the school's all-time list. His 24 career touchdowns at Lufkin are third.

Polk stayed close to home for his first year of college

Polk played his first year at Texas Tech, where he started seven of the 10 games he appeared in and finished with 28 catches for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Polk was injured on his first play with Washington

Polk transferred to Washington in 2021, and he caught the Huskies' first pass of the season in his debut. But he also suffered a dislocated clavicle while picking up some YAC, which required emergency surgery. He was expected to miss the entire regular season, but returned in November and caught a touchdown in his first game back. He finished his first season with the Huskies with five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Polk was solid in 2022, but really broke out in 2023

Polk was good in 2022 with 41 receptions, 694 yards, and six touchdowns, but he really stepped up in 2023 to help lead Washington to the national title game.

Polk caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns from Michael Penix Jr. last season, which is incredible since Rome Odunze finished the year with 92 receptions for over 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns. What an incredible duo.

Overall across 41 college games, Polk caught 143 passes for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Polk was huge for Washington in national semifinal vs. Texas

Polk had a massive game in the national semifinal, catching five passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 37-31 Sugar Bowl victory. It was his seventh game of the season where he logged at least 100 receiving yards.

The vaunted Michigan defense kept Polk and the rest of the Huskies offense in check a few weeks later in the CFP National Championship, when he was limited to just four grabs in a 34-13 loss.

Polk is a versatile receiver who can go up and get jump balls

Polk is viewed as a physical, ultra-competitive receiver who can really go up and catch those 50/50 balls. He's also extremely versatile and can play as an X, Z, or a slot receiver.

He's not seen as a true No. 1 receiver, but more of an explosive No. 2. But the kid can catch the ball, as you can see from some of his best highlights ]from last season:

Polk models his game after Andre Johnson and Keenan Allen

Asked Friday night who he tries to emulate on the field, Polk pointed to Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen. He spoke highly about Allen's playmaking abilities and what he's learned from watching his film.

"His ability just to make guys miss and go out and keep his balance. Go get those extra yards and having that certain dog mentality of going to lead his team. His releases are pretty good. So watching his releases and the things that he does in order to create separation is elite," Polk said.

Drake Maye is a fan of the Polk pick

The new guy liked it. That's a great start.

And Polk sounds like he's a fan of Maye as well.

"Yeah, man, so the guy's electric," Polk said of the QB on his video call after being drafted Friday. "He goes out there and he's able to make plays for his team. Great guy, awesome player, and I had an opportunity throughout this process to see a lot of his plays that he's been able to put up for his team. And I'm excited to be able to get to work with him."