Ja'Lynn Polk posts cryptic message after no-catch afternoon in Patriots' loss to Jaguars

FOXBORO -- It has been a frustrating season for everyone in a Patriots uniform, but especially for rookie receiver Ja'Lynn Polk as he looks to catch on in the NFL. A cryptic post by Polk following a zero-catch game in New England's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars Sunday in London has many wondering how the rookie is dealing with the disappointing start to his career.

Drake Maye threw three passes to Polk on Sunday, but the receiver couldn't come down with any of them. Polk got a hand on a pass from Maye on New England's touchdown drive to open the game, but couldn't come down with the catch. He also slipped on a two-point conversion try by the Patriots in the second half.

DeMario Douglas was limited throughout the game on Sunday due to an illness, which should have opened the door for a big afternoon by Polk. But that didn't happen, and the rookie ended up leaving in the fourth quarter with a head injury.

After the loss, head coach Jerod Mayo once again said that the team needs more from the second-round pick.

"Yeah, we need more from Polk," said Mayo. "We need more concentration. He'll be a good player in this league. Just got to continue to work at it."

That comment came after Mayo discussed Polk needing to get over a "mental hump" last week, and the receiver pushing back in his own media interview. Polk told Mass Live's Mark Daniels during the week that his struggles aren't from anything in his head, and added that he believes that he has "the best hands in the league."

Polk's three targets on Sunday came with some heavy attention from the Jacksonville secondary, but we've yet to see the "best hands in the league" at work this season. Polk has just 10 catches on 26 targets to start his career, and has caught just two of the last 13 passes that have gone his way. That stretch was low-lighted by Polk not getting his second foot in-bounds on a potential go-ahead touchdown for the Patriots in a Week 5 loss to the Dolphins.

Shortly after Mayo made his comments on Sunday, Polk sent out a cryptic message on his Instagram account. He posted a black screen with "..." and a peace sign.

Maybe he's just happy to get out of England, but it makes it seem like Polk would like to get out of New England as well.

A cryptic post by Patriots rookie receiver Ja'Lynn Polk following the team's loss to the Jaguars in London. Screen shot of Ja'Lynn Polk's Instagram account

That message has since been deleted, so it's clearly one that the rookie made out of frustration. It will likely earn him a chat with Mayo on New England's flight back to Foxboro on Sunday night.

Polk and the Patriots will look get on track next Sunday when the team hosts the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.