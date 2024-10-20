Maye, Hasty connect for Patriots' first opening-drive touchdown vs. Jaguars in London

Patriots-Jaguars in London: Which 1-5 team will come out victorious across the pond?

LONDON -- The Patriots offense came out firing to start their Week 7 clash with the Jaguars in London, as Drake Maye led the way on New England's first opening-drive touchdown of the season to take an early lead at Wembley Stadium.

Head coach Jerod Mayo spent the week leading up to Sunday's game begging for a fast start, and the offense came through after the opening kick. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt dialed up an aggressive approach and called for eight passes by Maye -- to just three rushing plays -- on the opening drive.

The result was one of New England's most successful drives of the season, as Maye connected on six of those seven passes for 62 yards. His lone incompletion was a drop by rookie Ja'lynn Polk, and Maye was also sacked on another dropback.

But Maye made several quick decisions and nice throws on the drive. He made a nice blitz recognition on his last completion and dumped it to running back JaMycal Hasty, who made some nice moves and danced his way to the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown to put New England on top, 7-0.

It was Hasty's first touchdown since the 2022 season, when he was a member of the Jaguars. It gave the Patriots their first opening-drive touchdown of the season.

Maye was quick to get the ball out of his hands on the drive, and made some nice off-schedule throws on the series. He hit tight end Hunter Henry twice for 23 yards, including an 18-yard connection on a seocnd-and-10 pass. Maye also hit DeMario Douglas for nine yards on a third-and-3, giving the Patriots just their fourth opening-drive first down of the season.

The Patriots converted on all three third downs that they faced on their opening drive, including Hasty's touchdown.