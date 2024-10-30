Ja'Lynn Polk returns to Patriots practice, Drake Maye limited with concussion

FOXBORO -- New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye isn't the only rookie on the roster looking to return from a concussion. Receiver Ja'Lynn Polk was back on the practice field for New England on Wednesday after a concussion kept him out of last week's win over the New York Jets.

Polk didn't practice at all last week after suffering a concussion during New England's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 7. His presence on the field Wednesday is a good indication that Polk is progressing toward being on the field this upcoming Sunday when the Patriots take on the Titans in Tennessee.

If he does return on Sunday, it's unclear what Polk's role will be in the New England offense. The Patriots had a lot of confidence in Polk after taking him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he's struggled to catch on in his rookie season. Polk has caught just 10 of the 26 passes that have gone his way, and has just 78 receiving yards and one touchdown on the season.

Polk's lone score on the season came back in Week 2 when he hauled in a first-quarter touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. That touchdown pass came off the hand of Jacoby Brissett, who would be in line to start in Week 9 if Maye isn't cleared to return.

Drake Maye limited at practice

Maye is in the NFL's concussion protocol after leaving last week's win over the New York Jets in the first half. Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo revealed Wednesday morning that Maye would be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and would throw some passes during his time on the field.

"He will throw the ball at times in practice today but he will be limited," said Mayo. "There are people a lot smarter than me as far as clearing people with concussions, and we'll lean on our medical professionals and also the NFL league policy as far as getting him ready to play."

Maye wasn't spotted during the media portion of Wednesday's session, so the team likely waited until later in the practice to have the QB take the field. He was only expected to be on the field for roughly 30 minutes.

Based on Mayo's comments before the practice, Maye is in the third of five steps in the NFL's concussion protocol. He'll need to receive clearance from an independent doctor in order to return in full for New England.

Cornerback Alex Austin also returns at practice

In addition to Polk, the Patriots also got cornerback Alex Austin back on the practice field on Wednesday. Austin has been on IR since he sustained an ankle injury in the team's Week 3 loss to the Jets.

Austin's return to practice begins his 21-day window to be added to New England's active roster.

