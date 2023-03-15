Watch CBS News
Jakobi Meyers reacts to JuJu Smith-Schuster's Patriots contract: "Cold world lol"

BOSTON -- On Tuesday, Jakobi Meyers landed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Raiders. A day later, the Patriots gave essentially an identical contract to free-agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Meyers had a rather notable reaction.

"Cold world lol," Meyers tweeted upon seeing the news.

The indication from Meyers is that the Patriots essentially decided Smith-Schuster was a better choice for them at wide receiver. Cold world, indeed.

Meyers also used Instagram on Wednesday to thank the Patriots, the coaching staff, the fans, his teammates, and everyone else who supported him during his first four years in the league.

Meyers entered the league with the Patriots in 2019 as an undrafted rookie, quickly establishing himself as a reliable receiving option. He led the Patriots in receiving in each of the past three seasons and developed a strong rapport with quarterback Mac Jones.

Nevertheless, the Patriots opting to pay Smith-Schuster the same money that Meyers is making out in Vegas does seem to show that the Patriots made a rather clear decision on which receiver they'd rather have.

