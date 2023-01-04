Watch CBS News
Sports

Jake DeBrusk reportedly suffered fractured fibula during Winter Classic

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Jake DeBrusk was the lone goal scorer for the Bruins in their Winter Classic victory, scoring the game-tying and game-winning goals in the third period at Fenway Park. Not long after, though, he was in a walking boot.

And on Wednesday, with the Bruins hitting the ice for practice in California ahead of a three-game West Coast trip, DeBrusk was not on the ice, according to the Boston Herald's Matt Porter.

The Boston Herald's Steve Conroy reported that DeBrusk did not travel with the team.

After that, the real bad news came, courtesy of Frank Seravalli, who said, "I'm told Jake DeBrusk has a fractured fibula that will keep him out."

DeBrusk finished the game on Monday and was on the ice for the final shift, so it's not clear when or how he suffered the injury.

The 26-year-old DeBrusk is in the midst of the best season of his career, with 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games played. That includes four game-winning goals, with his most recent game-winner making its mark on Boston sports history at the Winter Classic.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.