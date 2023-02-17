Jake DeBrusk set to return to Bruins lineup on Saturday

BOSTON -- Jake DeBrusk hasn't played for the Bruins since he was the hero of the Winter Classic. He'll finally hit the ice again on Saturday when Boston hosts the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

It's been six weeks since DeBrusk netted the game-winner against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park, one of his two goals in the NHL's showcase game of the year. But he suffered a fracture in his lower leg during the game, which put DeBrusk in a walking boot immediately after the Boston victory.

DeBrusk has been cleared to play for a while, but the Bruins decided to hold him out for a few extra games, Boston head coach Jim Montgomery announced Friday. That will end Saturday afternoon.

"Jake is going to play tomorrow," Montgomery revealed after the team's optional practice Friday. "He's been cleared to play for a little while, but it's where he's at with the tenderness and getting back to checking the boxes to be ready mentally and physically for himself as well."

The 41-8-5 Bruins don't necessarily need a boost, but it certainly won't hurt to get one of the team's top forwards back in action. DeBrusk was enjoying a renaissance season before getting hurt, scoring 16 goals while dishing out 14 assists over 36 games. He still has a chance to surpass his career-best of 43 points, which he set as a rookie during the 2017-18 season.

His return is coming at a good time too, with the NHL trade deadline now two weeks away. It should give Don Sweeney ample time to decide whether he needs to add a little more firepower to the best team in the NHL, or if DeBrusk's return will suffice.