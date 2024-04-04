Jackie Bradley Jr. signs with Long Island Ducks

BOSTON -- Jackie Bradley Jr. isn't retiring after all.

After saying in December that he "may" retire from baseball, the 33-year-old has instead decided to keep his playing career going. And he'll be doing so with the Long Island Ducks.

The Ducks, a member of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, announced the news on Thursday.

🚨 PLAYER SIGNING! 🚨



2018 World Series champion and @RawlingsSports Gold Glove Award winner Jackie Bradley Jr. is a Long Island Duck!



The 2016 American League All-Star spent 11 seasons in @MLB with the @RedSox, @Brewers, @BlueJays and @Royals.



📰: https://t.co/rtObhjjFbU pic.twitter.com/UfasgpYIop — Long Island Ducks (@LIDucks) April 4, 2024

"Jackie is an exceptional talent with a wealth of experience in the game," Ducks manager Lew Ford said. "We are excited to add his veteran leadership and skillset at the plate and in the field to our roster."

The Ducks' season begins later in the month.

The Atlantic League -- and the Ducks, in particular -- has been a popular destination for players at various stages of their playing careers who are looking to either get into or get back into MLB. Pitcher Rich Hill played for the Ducks in 2015 before signing with the Red Sox.

An All-Star in 2015, Bradley won a Gold Glove in 2018, the same season that he was MVP of the ALCS for the Red Sox. He won a World Series with the Red Sox in that 2018 season but left Boston as a free agent in 2021. Bradley played for the Brewers and Blue Jays over the next two years before returning to Boston during the 2022 season. Last year, he played in 43 games for the Royals, hitting just .133 with a .397 OPS.