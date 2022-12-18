J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox, reportedly agrees to one year, $10 million deal with Dodgers

BOSTON - Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Martinez, 35, became a free agent at the end of the season. He agreed to a one year, $10 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $10 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2022

Martinez will reunite with former Red Sox All-Star Mookie Betts in L.A. They won a World Series together with the Red Sox in 2018.

Four gone, one to go? pic.twitter.com/UGjLgyB7I3 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 17, 2022

According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, Martinez will also reunite with his former private hitting coach Robert Von Scoyoc.

Martinez played five years with the Red Sox and made the American League All-Star team in four of those seasons in Boston.