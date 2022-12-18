J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox, reportedly agrees to one year, $10 million deal with Dodgers
BOSTON - Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Martinez, 35, became a free agent at the end of the season. He agreed to a one year, $10 million contract, according to multiple reports.
Martinez will reunite with former Red Sox All-Star Mookie Betts in L.A. They won a World Series together with the Red Sox in 2018.
According to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, Martinez will also reunite with his former private hitting coach Robert Von Scoyoc.
Martinez played five years with the Red Sox and made the American League All-Star team in four of those seasons in Boston.
