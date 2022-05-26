It Happens Here: The Winthrop Arms a gateway to town's past

WINTHROP - The Winthrop Arms, referred to lovingly by the locals as just "The Arms," is the gateway to the town's illustrious past.

Walking into the lobby and dining room feels like a trip to 1916, when this hotel and restaurant first opened.

"This is the original tile floor," owner Casey Goll pointed out. "I don't know who the guy is who put the tiles down, but I don't envy that job."

Goll's dad ran this place for more than 40 years before him. And the old-timey atmosphere inside is by design.

"It started off as a classy place, and I want to keep it as a classy place," Goll told WBZ-TV. "The woodwork in here is timeless."

The family has modernized in some ways - for comfort - and the location is tough to beat. Situated on Grovers Avenue, The Arms is just a few steps from the ocean and many of rooms look out on it.

But perhaps the biggest draw at The Arms is the legendary Doc's Chicken Pot Pie.

"It's a comfortable meal and it's real easy and it's Winthrop, really," Goll says.

The chef crafted the recipe more than 40 years ago and locals have been flocking to The Arms for it ever since.

It's become so popular that they now sell them frozen and boxed for people to take home.

Goll says whether it's the pie or the old world charm, they plan to stick with the recipe for at least another 100 years.

"It's one of the last dinosaurs out there that we want to preserve as long as we go because you don't go to many places like this," he said.

