Is COVID reinfection harmful? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

Karen asks, "Is it harmful to keep getting Covid? I had Covid in October and then again in February. I've had all my vaccines and boosters. All infections were very mild."

I'm so glad you've had only mild symptoms each time and nothing more. And you're not alone. More and more people are experiencing their second, third, or even fourth bout of COVID-19. That's because while the boosters help keep people out of the hospital and from dying, protection from reinfection generated from the shots or COVID-19 itself wanes over time.

And it's still a good idea to try to avoid reinfection as much as possible because having COVID-19 more than once could increase your risk of heart, lung, and kidney problems as well as long COVID symptoms.