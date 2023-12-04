Injured seal rescued on dock in Essex

ESSEX - The National Marine Life Center in Bourne has welcomed a new patient, Cuyahoga the female harbor seal.

Cuyahoga after being rescued by the Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue. Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue.

Rescuers received a report of a seal in Essex that was seen coming and going from a dock for several days with mouth wounds, and respiratory issues.

They monitored her and determined her current injuries did not warrant immediate care.

Several days later they saw that her condition had worsened and she had developed congestion, labored breathing and visible coughing fits.

Rescuers from the Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue were able to catch Cuyahoga on Nov. 29, and transferred her to the National Marine Life Center.

🚨New Patient Alert! 🚨 Meet Cuyahoga! Cuyahoga is a female harbor seal weanling who was rescued by our friends at SSC... Posted by National Marine Life Center on Sunday, December 3, 2023

After an evaluation she was determined to be suffering from an infection, and had small wounds on her body and flippers.

They also discovered that her size and weight is smaller than normal for this time of year. You can follow the rescue organization's Facebook page for updates on her rehabilitation.