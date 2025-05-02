Inflatable parade coming to Massachusetts school because "people need more joy"

A middle school in Norwell, Massachusetts is hoping to spread cheer this weekend and have people get in touch with their inner child with a special inflatable parade.

The Accord School is hosting its first-ever inflatable parade on Sunday. School Director Katy Boucher said she came across the idea from her sister and turned it into her own, saying life is hard lately and she wanted to do something fun.

"People need more joy"

"Well, my sister's going to tell you it's her idea because she did an event like this up in Maine and she was telling me about it and I said, 'I think that you kind of accidentally got our event,'" said Boucher. "At the Accord School, we're quirky so really, why we're doing it is because people need more joy."

From baby sharks to the Kool-Aid Man and even a few aliens, all inflatables are welcome in the parade.

"This is my first full year here and this has been the best year of my life teaching, it has been incredible," said teacher Sophie Elliott. "We do random things like this, there is so much joy to be had."

"I think we're just all on the same team and all the teachers just know that the best job in the world is having a positive impact on kids," said teacher Aidan Moore.

"Purposely tiny school"

The Accord School is small, with a student body of only 25.

"We are a purposely tiny school for middle school and a lot of our kids are neurodivergent, not all, but everybody kind of is a different thinker here," said Boucher. "So we definitely have to have a good sense of humor, we definitely have to take care of each other."

All the kids love it and parents said they can't think of a better place for them.

"It's amazing to feel that your child is finally included and that it's just about being happy," said parent Kaitlyn Litchfield.

"I love this place," said parent Stephen Coe. "The Accord School is awesome and any chance I get to be a part of it, we are."

It's free to participate in the parade, which will take place Sunday at 10 a.m. at Norwell Middle School.