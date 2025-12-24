ICON nightclub in Boston has license suspended after woman collapses and dies

The city of Boston has shut down the popular ICON nightclub for now following a patron's death last weekend.

Police were called at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday to the Warrenton Street venue, where a woman had reportedly collapsed on the dance floor. A report from Boston police said officers found her completely unresponsive, and the decision was made to start administering CPR.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police said officers were told that the woman had a heart condition, and that she had smoked before going to the club and "had a few drinks" prior to the medical emergency happening.

Police also noted in their report that they had to kick everyone out of the club because the crowd was videotaping the incident and ignoring officers' demands to give them space for EMTs to work.

ICON management said in a statement that it is fully cooperating with the city and law enforcement.

"We are deeply saddened by the medical emergency that occurred at our club early Sunday morning," the club said. "Our staff responded immediately and called emergency services while an off-duty EMT rendered first aid."

The Boston Licensing Board is expected to hold a hearing on the future of ICON's liquor license in the coming weeks.

"Any loss of life in our community is a horrible tragedy and our condolences go out to the family and loved ones," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. "This situation remains under an active Boston Police investigation."