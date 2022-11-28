Icicle growing begins at New Hampshire's Ice Castles

Tickets go on sale for New Hampshire Ice Castles

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. - Tickets go on sale Monday for the popular Ice Castles attraction in New Hampshire.

As the days become colder, "ice artists" have been working hard to build the 30-foot castles in North Woodstock.. Each day they grow up to 10,000 icicles that are fused together to form the structures.

There are also ice slides, a snow tubing hill and other attractions - including the new "Polar Pub" ice bar that will serve up adult beverages to those 21 and older.

The Ice Castles are expected to open in early January if the weather cooperates.

Click here for ticket information. Admission ranges from $20-29 for adults and $15-22 for kids under 12, with the weekends being more expensive.