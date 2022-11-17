Ice Castles returning to New Hampshire for a 10th winter, debuting adults-only 'Ice Bar'

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. - The Ice Castles are coming back - and getting boozy.

The New Hampshire winter wonderland will return for its 10th season in the state. And a new feature advertised on Facebook this week is an ice bar "offering a variety of adult beverages."

"Ice Castles may bring out the kid in all of us, but this season we'll have something NEW just for adults 21 and up!" the attraction said. "Come grab a drink and warm up at the chillest place in town."

Building the Ice Castles takes weeks and usually starts in November. They typically open in early to mid-January and run through early March, depending on the weather.

Besides the ice bar, the Ice Castles feature slides, caverns, tunnels, sculptures, a tubing hill, a forest light walk and the Winter Fairy Village. Also new this year, "whimsical winter characters" will greet guests in the castles.

Tickets will go on sale November 28. They range from $20-29 for adults and $15-22 for kids under 12, with the weekends being more expensive.