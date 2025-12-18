Ice Castles in New Hampshire announces its earliest opening date ever

Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire is opening unusually early this year after a chilly start to the holiday season.

The attraction that features ice slides, tunnels and picturesque caverns and archways will open to the public Saturday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

"Favorable winter temperatures, combined with the work of our ice artisans, have made it possible to open our winter wonderland on our earliest date ever in New Hampshire," Ice Castles said in a statement Thursday.

Last season, Ice Castles opened fairly early on Jan. 10 thanks to frigid temperatures, but it's been even colder in the region this year. Boston just saw its coldest first half of December in 25 years.

Ice Castles is promising "stunning new sculptures," a tubing hill, an illuminated light walk and sleigh ride trail. There will also be a "Frozen Tap Ice Bar" serving up winter-themed alcoholic beverages for adults, and concessions stands that sell hot drinks and desserts.

Construction on the Ice Castles began in November with a team of "ice artisans" working to grow and harvest the icicles one-by-one with water sourced from nearby rivers.

Tickets are available to reserve online now. "Off-peak" tickets are available for between $15 and $21 a person, while tickets for peak times cost between $23 and $32. Ice Castles says it plans to have extended opening hours for the holiday school break.

Ice Castles also has locations in Minnesota, Colorado and Edmonton, Canada. The company has been in business for 15 years nationally, and 13 years in New Hampshire.