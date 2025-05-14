Do ICE agents need to show a warrant when detaining someone?

What does ICE legally have to do when detaining someone?

What does ICE legally have to do when detaining someone?

Videos of federal agents taking people into custody are all over social media. Cellphone cameras have captured arrests from Worcester to Waltham, and some are violent. They often show bystanders demanding answers from ICE agents who often ignore their requests.

What are ICE agents obligated to do?

A common question heard in these videos is the request to see a warrant.

"Certainly, officers do not need to show a warrant to the public as they are executing that arrest," said Bruce Foucart, a 31-year federal law enforcement agent who was the former Assistant Director for Homeland Security Investigations. "When an officer makes an arrest, generally, they aren't going to show that piece of paper to that person that they are arresting."

An ICE agent talks to a woman filming with a cellphone camera during an arrest in Waltham, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

He says that will come when the situation is safe, and an arrest has been made.

"We want to get that person into custody as quickly as possible, and not a threat to you or the public. There's plenty of time to show that person the warrant afterwards," explained Foucart.

These warrants don't come from a judge. They are administrative warrants which come can come from Homeland Security or ICE.

No search authority

"It doesn't allow the agents to have search authority," said Foucart.

This means that they can't enter a private property without consent.

"Often times, these individuals they are searching for and are going to remove have existing warrants," said Foucart.

The warrant could be outstanding federal, state, or local warrants, and they could also be criminal in nature. Foucart says there is a misconception that the people ICE agents arrest must have a history of criminal activity.

"Many times, they have warrants of removal. They are out of status. They have had their due process, and an immigration judge has decided they are to be removed," said Foucart.

Do agents need to identify themselves?

Another question often asked on scene at ICE arrests is, "What agency are you with?"

By law a federal agent must identify themselves, but what suffices as identification?

"They don't have to verbally respond to anyone with regards to this. We always had a policy to wear some sort of raid jacket," Foucart said. "If you're going to be out there making an arrest in the public etc., you know have something with your credentials on it."

He says the goal is to get everyone at the scene through the arrest safely.

