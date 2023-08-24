I-Team: State Police trooper involved in fight with women outside nightclub going back to work

I-Team: State Police trooper involved in fight with women outside nightclub going back to work

I-Team: State Police trooper involved in fight with women outside nightclub going back to work

BOSTON - The I-Team first uncovered the video showing an off-duty state trooper involved in an altercation with several women and a man in October of 2021. As a result of our report, that trooper was suspended without pay for two years. Now the I-Team has learned the State Police are giving him his gun and badge and putting him back on the state payroll.

The cell phone video taken outside a Boston nightclub shows an off-duty Massachusetts state trooper wearing a red plaid shirt involved in a dispute with a group. Seconds into the video, the confrontation escalates with the trooper putting a woman in a chokehold from behind and punching a man in the face.

Days after the incident the I-Team talked to the man by phone. He says he didn't know the man in the plaid shirt was a state trooper and only got involved because he was fighting women.

At one point during the fray, the group surrounds and attacks the trooper. Other off-duty troopers who were there get involved.

On the video, a female trooper grabs the man and throws him to the ground. He tells the I-Team, while he was held down three other men and the trooper came over and began punching him. "We want him fired he should not be acting like this on or off-duty or a man in general," the man said.

He was not fired and is now going back to work in October. We reached out to the attorney representing the trooper but did not hear back. We also contacted the State Police about the duty status of the other troopers who were seen in the video but we did not get a response.