I-Team: Revere Police officer seen on video using racial slur placed on restricted duty

I-Team: Revere officer seen on video using racial slur placed on restricted duty

REVERE - Revere Police are taking action after an I-Team investigation uncovered a video showing one of its officers using a racial slur during a confrontation with a teenager.

Less than 24 hours after the I-Team report, Officer Andrew Lauria was placed on restricted duty.

The incident stems from a call Lauria responded to last week at a Walgreens store. The interaction caught on camera appears to show the teen may have used the offensive word first, and Lauria in response may have accused the teen of calling him the slur.

Revere Police say the internal investigation into the officer's conduct continues.