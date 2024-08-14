I-Team finds more than half of people surveyed couldn't spot fake video

BOSTON - With months to go in this presidential campaign season, 2024 has already been one of the most topsy-turvy election cycles in history. To make matters more complicated, deepfake videos are on the rise, and voters will now have to navigate information in more high-tech ways than ever before.

Fake robocall encouraged Democrats not to vote

Last January, thousands of voters got a robocall with a fake AI-generated version of Biden's voice. "Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump," said the call, urging Democrats not to bother voting in the New Hampshire primary election. "What a bunch of malarky," said the call. Of course, it was not Biden at all.

The story's twists and turns brought the WBZ I-Team to a corner of Manhattan where a street magician named Paul Carpenter was visiting. He said he is the one who created that deep fake message using a computer program. Asked if he had any regrets, he hesitated. "Yeah, no," said Carpenter. "There's a part of me that says I'm upset that I got used."

Even though he does not have a fixed address, Carpenter does have a laptop. In a hotel room, he showed the I-Team how he created the Biden fake. He also shared screen grabs he had saved of phone chats with political consultant Steve Kramer, and a Venmo receipt showing Steve Kramer's father, Bruce Kramer ,paid Carpenter $150. Carpenter said that was the payment he got for creating and handing over the fake Biden message.

Steve Kramer faces a $6 million FCC fine and was indicted on 26 charges of voter suppression, bribery, and impersonation. He worked for the Dean Phillips campaign, a long-shot Democrat running against Biden at the time, whose campaign denies having anything to do with the robocall.

Carpenter, who is not facing any charges, said he never knew the message would be used to manipulate voters. "I would have never been involved," he said. "I like America too much."

In this image taken from video, Steve Kramer speaks during an interview on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in Miami. AP

Nearly 50% of people can't identify a fake video

"This is not science fiction. …This is something that you can do today," said David Bau, an assistant professor of computer science at Northeastern University. He recruited student Rohit Gandikota to make deepfake videos for a special WBZ survey.

"The resolution that you can work with, and the details, and realistic concentration has just boomed in one year," said Gandikota.

Since the technology is so new, there is not much research on how many people are fooled by AI-generated fakes. The I-Team checked with the FBI and The Massachusetts Attorney General's office, but they didn't have any records showing numbers of reported incidents. That's when WBZ decided to conduct its own research. The I-Team surveyed 50 people in five different locations from Boston to Cambridge to Natick. People watched a video that appeared to be reporter Christina Hager saying, "We are down several hundred positions across the MBTA." In truth, Hager never said those words. It was Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey who actually did say it.

The WBZ survey results: More than half of people who watched the video could not spot the fake, but it was nearly split down the middle. While 27 believed it was real, 23 people knew it was not. The I-Team also ran a social media poll using an AI-generated voice clip and again found about half surveyed could not tell which was fake.

Northeastern student made deepfake videos of WBZ reporter Christina Hager for the I-Team. CBS Boston

Deepfakes could lead to misinformation

What about the other half? "What we're really concerned about is people getting misinformation, and, with that misinformation, making decisions about who they're going to vote for," said Massachusetts Senator Barry Finegold. He proposed a bill that would make Massachusetts join a growing number of states drafting new laws to keep up with deep fakes. "If they are using this technology, they have to disclose and put a disclaimer on it," said Finegold.

Back at Northeastern, Bau urges skepticism around election messages. "It's going to take some adjustment. We've had this issue for a while in other types of media. You don't necessarily believe anything that was written down on paper."

CBS News, which owns and operates WBZ-TV, has a specially-designated AI department called CBS News Confirmed. It's made up of a team of forensic journalists dedicated to fact-checking questionable videos and reports and to sharing its findings with viewers.