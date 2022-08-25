I-93 reopens after rollover crash on ramp to Sullivan Square during morning commute
SOMERVILLE – The ramp from Interstate 93 to Sullivan Square was temporarily shut down during the Thursday morning commute following a serious rollover crash.
It happened on the ramp at Exit 20 around 5:40 a.m.. The crash scene was cleared in about an hour.
At least one person was removed from the car and transported to an area hospital.
The car has since been towed away and the ramp reopened.
No further information is currently available.
