Watch CBS News
Local News

Hyde Park man accused of rape, kidnapping arrested Friday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Hyde Park man accused of rape, kidnapping to appear in court
Hyde Park man accused of rape, kidnapping to appear in court 00:31

BOSTON -- A 43-year-old man from Hype Park is expected to appear in court on rape and kidnapping charges. Boston Police said sexual assault evidence collection kits dating back to 2017 led them to William Mancortes. 

He was arrested Friday morning. 

Mancortest was charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years or over. He was also wanted out of Quincy District Court for one count of aggravated rape and one count of kidnapping. 

In August 2020, Mancortes appeared in court after Dedham Police arrested him for allegedly kissing and exposing himself to a young girl. At the time, his attorney said it was a case of mistaken identity.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 1:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.