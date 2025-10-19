Woman shot in the chest in Hyannis, Massachusetts; 2 teens due in court on Monday

Two teens were arrested Saturday in connection with the early-morning shooting of a woman in Hyannis, Massachusetts that left her critically wounded and recovering in the hospital.

The shooting happened on Saturday morning at 4:16 a.m. on Main Street. Police said a 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. She was then airlifted to a Boston hospital for more treatment. Barnstable Police said she remains hospitalized and is expected to be OK.

Evan Araujo, 18, and Jacob Winbush, 19, were both arrested. Both suspects are from Hyannis. Araugo and Winbush have been charged with assault to murder, armed with a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random but it's unclear how Araujo, Winbush and the victim knew each other.

Winbush was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. Araujo was ordered held without bail due to a probation violation. Both are due to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

Hyannis is a village in Barnstable located in Barnstable County on Cape Cod. It's about 90 minutes south of Boston.