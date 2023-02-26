Mashpee man charged with murder in Hyannis cold case from 2011

MASHPEE -- A Mashpee man will be arraigned on Monday for the murder of a Hyannis man in 2011.

40-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged on Friday with murder and assault in connection to the death of 31-year-old Todd Lampley.

On February 27, 2011, Barnstable Police say they were called to a residence on Fresh Holes Road in Hyannis for a report of a shooting. Officers found Lampley suffering gunshot wounds in a bedroom, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hampton will be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Monday at Barnstable District Court.