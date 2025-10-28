As Melissa hits Jamaica, Massachusetts residents prepare to send supplies, aid

As Hurricane Melissa continues to pummel Jamaica with heavy winds and rain, residents in the Worcester area are anxiously monitoring the storm's impact on their loved ones.

"You never really know what to expect."

Shrewsbury resident Bridgette Hylton has spent much of the week checking in with family members on the island. One of her aunts in Kingston is without power, while another aunt is in St. Ann preparing for potential flooding and mudslides.

"I think bracing is the right word. I think everyone doesn't know what to expect," Hylton said. "My aunts lived through Hurricane Gilbert in 1988, so they know how dangerous it can be."

Preparing to send aid

Hylton is working with Jamaican Americans for a Better Jamaica, a Worcester-based nonprofit that plans to assist with disaster relief efforts once the storm passes. The organization is currently raising funds to provide essential supplies.

"We'll have a better idea, I think, Thursday morning of what exactly is needed on the island," Hylton said. "We know it's going to be pretty standard stuff - whether it's food, baby formula, hygiene products, medications, over-the-counter and things that people would need in case of small medical emergencies."

The group expects to coordinate shipments of supplies to Jamaica once residents assess the full extent of the damage and what is most needed. For now, Hylton says communication remains the top concern among the Jamaican diaspora.

"It's the human life that is the most important thing for many of us," she said. "And so a lot of the people that I talk to, it's like 'Oh man, my mom is there,' or my uncle or whoever. It might be my brother or my cousin. Everyone is just checking in and sharing updates."

Those wishing to contribute to the relief effort can visit forabetterjamaica.org to donate.

