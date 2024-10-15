Critical hurricane relief supplies sent by Abington police to deputy chief's native North Carolina

ABINGTON – Donations poured in from around Massachusetts as the Abington Police Department collected vital supplies for the native state of its deputy chief.

People in North Carolina are still reeling from Hurricane Helene. The disaster hits home for Abington deputy police chief Jeffery Postell, who was born and raised in western North Carolina.

Hurricane Helene donations

After the hurricane left widespread damage throughout the region, Postell went to Facebook and asked for donations to Haywood and McDowell counties. Those were places he visited with his family and spent summers as a child.

After about one day, Postell said the donations started pouring in from Springfield to Cape Cod.

"The approach here is to try and provide the area with resources they drastically and desperately need," he said.

Abington police send supplies to North Carolina

On Tuesday, supplies were loaded into a tractor-trailer. They included water, baby clothes, diapers, cleaning products, and more importantly winter gear. Temperatures in North Carolina are about to drop. But people are still without power, and therefore heat.

Each county will receive about 18 pallets of goods, along with handwritten notes from the people of Abington. Postell will meet the truck there.

"To offset, offload, and provide some relief to the volunteers that are down there," he said. "When we are in a world where there is so much division it is good to see people come together for something. The acts of kindness that you see, it goes a long way and restores your faith there's a lot of good people in this world."