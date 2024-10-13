American Red Cross seeks more volunteers to help after Hurricane Milton, Helene

What you can do to help victims of Hurricane Milton, Helene

BOSTON – Hurricane Milton left widespread flooding throughout Florida last week, while deadly tornados associated with the storms also ripped through the state. The damage came just weeks after the devastating Hurricane Helene, and Massachusetts volunteers are stepping up to help countless residents who have been impacted.

American Red Cross hurricane response

Jeff Hall, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross, joined WBZ-TV to discuss recovery efforts throughout the southeastern United States.

"Right now, the majority of the work being done is feeding and taking care of people who have been displaced from their homes. We have about 17,000 people still in shelters in Florida. They're out of their homes," Hall said. "We're providing a safe place to sleep, comfortable environment, food. Everyone is hoping to get out of the shelter and get back home. But we want to make sure they do that in a safe manner and they have a safe place to stay until they can do that."

There are currently 50 Red Cross volunteers from Massachusetts working on hurricane recovery efforts.

"It's incredible work what our volunteers do. They leave pretty much at a moment's notice and they know they're going for at least two weeks. They're feeding and sheltering people int eh Carolinas and all the way down to Florida," Hall said.

How to help hurricane victims

So far, volunteers have helped provide about three-quarters of a million hot meals since Hurricane Helene.

Hall said the organization is looking for financial donations to continue helping people impacted by the recent hurricanes. In addition, the Red Cross is seeking more volunteers.

"We have a little over 50 people from Massachusetts, but we're looking for more," Hall said. "If you're a highly motivated person, you can be out the door to Florida in several days. We can get you trained up so you know what to expect so you can have a good experience helping people."

To learn how you can donate, visit the American Red Cross website.