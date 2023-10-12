Hurley's Picks: "Starting over" in the middle of the season seems like a piece of cake

BOSTON -- Here in New England, there's a lot of talk about "starting over." Bill Belichick won't really get into detail about what that means beyond reinforcing some fundamentals and drilling certain points home with his 1-4 football team. But the message is pretty self-explanatory: The status quo isn't working, so it's time to hit the reset button and start trying again.

You know, here in the lands of NFL picks, some of us can relate. Some of us have been under .500 in three of the past four weeks, bottoming out with a disgusting 5-9 performance last weekend.

It's horrific.

And so, instead of using this space to blather on about what I believe, we're going to start over. Back to basics. Do the research, trust the gut, make the right picks, and get back on the winning end of things. Nobody wants to hear anything else from you, you giant loser.

No more ado. That was too much ado. The ado is now over. Time to start over.

(Home team in CAPS; Thursday lines)

Denver (+10.5) over KANSAS CITY

Baltimore (-4) over TENNESSEE

ATLANTA (-2.5) over Washington

CHICAGO (+3) over Minnesota

Seattle (+2.5) over CINCINNATI

San Francisco (-7) over CLEVELAND

New Orleans (-1.5) over HOUSTON

Indianapolis (+4) over JACKSONVILLE

Carolina (+13.5) over MIAMI

LAS VEGAS (-3) over New England

TAMPA BAY (+3) over Detroit

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-7) over Arizona

NEW YORK JETS (+7) over Philadelphia

BUFFALO (-14) over New York Giants

Dallas (-2.5) over LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Some people might see a lunatic taking the points with Denver and the Jets and the Panthers (!) and say, "Whoa, that guy is NOT starting over. That guy is LEANING IN to his own idiocy. Just keep it simple, stupid." And you know, those people might be right.

Just goes to show that it's hard to fully "start over" when you're in the thick of the football season.

Last week: 5-9

Season: 37-37-4

