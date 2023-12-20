Hunter Henry, Jabrill Peppers absent from Patriots practice

BOSTON -- On Wednesday, the Patriots began their on-field preparation for their Week 16 game in Denver. But they did so without a pair of critical contributors.

Neither tight end Hunter Henry nor safety Jabrill Peppers was present for the portion of practice open to the media on Wednesday in Foxboro. Additionally, Connor McDermott -- who started at left tackle in place of Trent Brown on Sunday -- was absent as well.

Not seen at media viewing portion of Wednesday’s #Patriots practice -



S Jabrill Peppers

OT Conor McDermott

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

TE Hunter Henry



Returning:



OT Trent Brown



Seen below:



Newest QB(#13) Nathan Rourke going thru mental reps. @wbz pic.twitter.com/DpvWrRnMfz — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) December 20, 2023

Henry left Sunday's game after taking a hit to the knee early in the fourth quarter. He had seven receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown -- plus a touchdown that was called back due to a holding penalty -- prior to suffering the injury.

Peppers did not suffer an observable injury during the game, but he was helped to the locker room after the 27-17 loss.

Jabrill Peppers is helped to the locker room after the Patriots lost to the Chiefs. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Though the Patriots are 3-11, Peppers and Henry have been among the most important players for the team this season.

Henry has caught a team-high 42 passes for 419 yards with six touchdowns this season, accounting for 43 percent of the team's receiving touchdowns this year.

Peppers ranks second on the team with 891 defensive snaps, behind only Kyle Dugger (912). He's tied for the team lead with two interceptions while recording 76 total tackles (51 solo), a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, five tackles for a loss and one sack.

The Patriots enter Sunday night's game as 6.5-point underdogs, but if they're without either Peppers or Henry -- or both -- then the challenge of winning that game will certainly grow exponentially.