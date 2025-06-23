Red Sox place Hunter Dobbins on IL; Richard Fitts recalled from Triple-A

The Red Sox have lost Hunter Dobbins from the backend of the rotation, as the right-hander landed on the 15-day Injured List Sunday with a strained pitching elbow. Righty Richard Fitts has been promoted from Triple-A Worcester to take Dobbins' roster spot in Boston.

Dobbins, a 25-year-old rookie, has been a pleasant surprise on the Red Sox pitching staff, going 4-1 with a 4.10 ERA across his 12 appearances (10 starts) for Boston. Dobbins picked up wins in back-to-back starts against the Yankees (when he allowed three runs across his 11 innings of work against New York) leading up to his most recent start against the Giants on Friday night. But in San Francisco, Dobbins allowed four earned runs off five hits and five walks, and took a no decision in Boston's 7-5 victory.

Overall this season, Dobbins has struck out 43 batters while allowing 59 hits and issuing 16 walks over his 59.1 innings -- good for a 1.26 WHIP. His move to the IL is retroactive to Saturday, June 21.

Richard Fitts rejoining Red Sox

Fitts will likely get the start Wednesday afternoon when Boston closes out a three-game series with the Angels in Los Angeles. He last pitched for Worcester on June 17, when Fitts got the win after tossing five shutout innings in a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Bisons. He allowed just three hits and struck out three as he threw 53 of his 77 pitches for strikes in that outing.

Fitts went 1-1 with a 5.25 ERA over his three starts for Worcester, where he allowed seven earned runs over 12 innings pitched. The 25-year-old has made five starts for Boston so far this season, and went 0-3 with a 4.71 ERA and a 1.286 WHIP.

For his big league career, Fitts is 0-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 41.2 innings across nine starts -- all with Boston.