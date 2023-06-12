Hundreds of plants stolen from Newton Community Farm

NEWTON - Police are investigating after hundreds of plants were stolen from Newton Community Farm.

The plants were taken sometime between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.

The farm said scallions, eggplants and cucumbers were dug up from the field. Seedling trays of tomato, kale and corn were stolen from the greenhouse. The farm said the thieves knew what they were doing.

The farm said the thieves left footprints in the soil. Police are pledging to step up patrols and the farm will be installing security cameras.