Hundreds of immigrants become U.S. citizens during Faneuil Hall ceremony

BOSTON – With thunderous applause and wearing and waving the stars and stripes, hundreds of immigrants packed Faneuil Hall in Boston to become U.S. citizens.

From Algeria to Vietnam and many countries in between, they stood tall as they received their official certificates, embracing one another with tears of joy.

A total of 253 people became citizens including Adama Bah from Guinea who spent most of her life raising and taking care of 12 children.

After the swearing in, they were reminded of their freedoms and about the importance of voting.

Monday's citizenship ceremony took on a deeper meaning as we celebrate the birth of our nation on the 4th of July.

For many, getting here is a gift unto itself that took years in the making. Monday was extra special for 23-year-old Beatrice Miwa, who is already serving the country.

"I am very excited and proud of myself to become citizen and be able to serve the U.S.," she said.