Human Rights Campaign declares state of emergency for LGBTQ+ community

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A human rights organization is sounding the alarm saying that people from the LGBTQ+ community are under attack, saying this is in direct response to the current political climate in this country.

For the first time, the Human Rights Campaign, which is the country's largest organization devoted to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Americans has declared a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people. This comes at a time when more than 525 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced and more than 70 have been signed into law in 2023 so far.

The organization said travel advisories to these states are not enough and they are calling on powerful people in government and in business to fight as hard for LGBTQ+ rights as they do for abortion rights in America. The HRC is also providing a guidebook with advice on how to file complaints about civil rights violations, find work, and relocate from one state to another.   

