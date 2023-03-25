Human remains found in Stoughton by workers

STOUGHTON - Human remains found in Stoughton were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston on Friday.

Workers digging a new grave at Dry Pond Cemetery on Bay Road found the human remains on Wednesday. What made them unusual is that they were not contained in a coffin, a statement from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said.

The workers contacted Stoughton Police, and, after careful excavation, the remains were transported on Friday.

The identity of the person, cause of death and how the person came to be in the cemetery are under investigation.