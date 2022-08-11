Watch CBS News
Local News

Human brain not 'designed' to stay awake past midnight, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Human mind not 'designed' to stay awake past midnight, study says
Human mind not 'designed' to stay awake past midnight, study says 01:14

BOSTON -- A new study helps explain why it is so hard for most of us to stay up past midnight.

Researchers, including some at Mass. General Hospital, analyzed numerous studies to find out what happens to the human brain if it stays awake past midnight. They found that staying awake into the wee hours of the morning is associated with an increased risk of suicide, engaging in violent behaviors, the use of alcohol and drugs, and higher food intake. 

In essence, they say that the brain is pre-programmed for wakefulness during the day and for sleep at night.  But if the brain is asked to stay awake longer than usual, neurons haven't had time to recover, are tired, and can't function at their best, either that night or the following day. 

That said, this "mind after midnight" hypothesis doesn't apply to everyone.  For example, there are some people, so-called "night owls" who are more productive or creative at night.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.