Hudson High School quarterback shares special bond with his coach - his father

Father and son coach and quarterback came up through the ranks together in Hudson

HUDSON - The quarterback for Hudson High School's football team has a special bond with his head coach - they're father and son.

Playing football since kindergarten

Jake Attaway has been playing football since kindergarten and his dad, Zac, has been coaching him the whole way. Together, they came up the ranks in their respective roles, along with the majority of Jake Attaway's senior class.

"I've been with my team since second grade," said Jake Attaway. "Literally every single player on this team now, in my class, has been on my team."

"He's always been the main guy," said senior receiver and defensive back Nolan Yates.

The guy he looked up to growing up was his father Zac, who's following in his own father's footsteps. He also coached at Hudson High School.

"I was always around the field from day one," said Zac Attaway. "Just had an immediate love for football and I think I kind of passed that on. A big thing is just knowing when to take off the coaching hat and it's time to put on the dad hat."

"It's been nice to have him there the whole time because sometimes I get in my own head but when he's there to reassure me, I can get out of my head and make the next play," said Jake Attaway.

A football family affair

With football in their blood, it's almost as if Jake Attaway was born to be Hudson's quarterback. so it came as no surprise to some when he became the Hawks' starting quarterback as a freshman. That includes Marcus Bass, who caught the first touchdown pass he threw in high school.

"He's always been a playmaker," said Bass, who's now an assistant coach for the team. "He's a general on the field, he does his thing. But now, he has way more confidence now."

Four years later, you could say Jake Attaway has lived up to the hype, establishing himself as a dual threat quarterback. He's racked up more than 10,000 total yards in high school career, hitting that milestone last week on a play his dad called in but his sister drew up.

"It being on my sister's play, it was kind of surreal, because it's just a whole family thing on it," said Jake Attaway.