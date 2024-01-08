Watch CBS News
11-year-old girl hurt by falling branch at Hudson school bus stop

HUDSON – An 11-year-old girl was hurt Monday morning when a tree branch fell on her while she was waiting for the school bus in Hudson.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Falls Brook Road and Laurel Drive.

Hudson police said the girl had been waiting for the bus in her mother's car. As she got out, the branch fell and landed on her head.

An ambulance brought the girl to an Marlboro Hospital with minor injuries. She is expected to be OK, police said.

Police warned people to be extra careful under tree branches following Sunday's snow that brought heavy snow throughout the region.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 12:58 PM EST

