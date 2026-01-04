How to watch New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game in Week 18 of the NFL schedule

The New England Patriots head into the final week of the season looking to stay healthy and finalize their playoff positioning. Their opponent, the Miami Dolphins, are set to close out a disappointing year and move onto what could be a busy offseason.

Miami travels to face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

The Patriots in the first year under head coach Mike Vrabel have a record of 13-3 heading into the game behind NFL MVP candidate Drake Maye. Miami, meanwhile, are 7-9 on the year and have benched quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in favor of Quinn Ewers.

Despite the stellar season, it was a tumultuous week for New England. It was revealed leading up to the game that star players Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore are facing criminal charges in separate cases.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Dolphins game?

Though this is an AFC East matchup, the game is on FOX. You can stream using the FOX One app.

Fans tuning in out of market fans can stream the game through NFL+, the NFL's premium subscription service.

In addition, there are more streaming options if the game is not available in your area. Fans can stream it via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Dolphins game on cable?

For Massachusetts viewers, the Patriots-Dolphins game will be broadcast on WFXT Boston 25. In the Miami area, fans who live in either Miami-Dade, Broward or Monroe County can watch the game on WSVN-7.

The exact channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider. Channels can also differ based on whether you are watching over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be on the call for play-by-play and color commentary, with sideline reporting done by Pam Oliver.

In the Boston area, pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV. Then after the game, there will be full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter after the game on TV38. That includes news conferences from head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye.

For fans watching in the Miami area, "Fifth Quarter" will start on CBS Miami at the the conclusion of the game.

Who is favored and predicted to win Patriots vs. Dolphins game?

The Patriots enter the Week 18 matchup against the Dolphins as heavy favorites, even if it's not known how long their starters will play. Vrabel has said anyone who is healthy will play. New England is a 10.5-point betting favorite, according to CBS Sports.

CBS Sports experts Pete Prisco and John Breech both pick the Patriots.

It is similar at ESPN, where all 8 experts who made picks took the Patriots over the Dolphins.

AFC playoff picture

The Patriots clinched the AFC East title last week with a win over the Jets and help from the Eagles, who beat the Bills.

Going into this week, the Patriots can by seeded anywhere in the top three of the AFC. With a win and a Denver loss, the Patriots would be the top seed in the conference and earn a bye. A win and a Broncos victory puts the Patriots in the No. 2 spot. If they lose to the Dolphins, New England could drop to third.

Miami, meanwhile, has been eliminated from the playoff picture for weeks. The Dolphins enter the week sitting in the No. 12 spot in the NFL Draft.