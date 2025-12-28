Patriots clinch first AFC East title since 2019 thanks to Bills' loss to Eagles

The New England Patriots are AFC East champions for the first time since 2019.

The Patriots clinched their first division title since Tom Brady was quarterback thanks to a 42-10 win on Sunday over the Jets, followed by the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Buffalo Bills 13-12 later in the evening.

For 11 straight years, New England sat atop the AFC East. That changed in 2020 when the Bills reclaimed the title, and Buffalo had won the last five division crowns until Sunday.

It's been a shocking rise for the Patriots in the first season with Mike Vrabel as head coach. Behind Vrabel and star quarterback Drake Maye, the team has expedited the rebuilding process after firing Jerod Mayo last year at the conclusion of one disappointing season.

New England last made a postseason appearance in 2021. They were blown out by the Bills that postseason with Mac Jones at quarterback and Bill Belichick as head coach.

After building a 21-0 lead against Buffalo in Week 15, New England blew its chance to clinch the division that day at Gillette Stadium. Buffalo stormed back for a 35-31 win.

But New England bounced back by with a comeback win of its own against the Ravens the following week. Then the Patriots took care of business on Sunday with a blowout win over the lowly Jets, setting the stage for a clinching scenario.

The Bills scored with five seconds remaining against the Eagles and opted to go for two with a chance to win the game and keep their division hopes alive in Week 18. But Josh Allen's pass fell incomplete, sealing Buffalo's loss and handing the AFC East to New England.

The Patriots close out the year with a home game against the Miami Dolphins. The date and time have not yet been determined.

New England still has an outside chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. If the Patriots beat the Dolphins in Week 18 and the Chargers beat the Broncos, it will be New England earning the conference's only first round bye.