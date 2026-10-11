How to watch the New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders game in Week 5 of the NFL schedule

The New England Patriots bounced back from an ugly loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a thrilling upset win over the Buffalo Bills. Next up, the Patriots welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to town.

With veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins starting the season ahead of No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders have been one of the surprises of the young NFL season. Las Vegas comes into Sunday's game with a 3-1 record, having lost its first game last week to the Kansas City Chiefs. New England, meanwhile, enters with a 2-2 record.

The Patriots will be wearing their fan-favorite "Pat Patriot" red uniforms for the game, and the stadium will also have a throwback theme. In addition, the 2001 Super Bowl champion team will be honored before the game.

At halftime, legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence. Vinatieri entered the Hall of Fame over the summer.

The Patriots hosted the Raiders and lost to open last year, though New England bounced back and went on to win the Super Bowl while Las Vegas ended with the league's worst record.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Raiders today is set for 1 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Where can you stream the Patriots vs. Raiders game?

Patriots fans looking to stream Sunday's game against the Raiders can find it in certain markets by using the Paramount+ app.

Another option for fans out of market is NFL+, the NFL's subscription service.

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV are additional options if you live out of market.

How can you watch the Patriots vs. Raiders game on cable?

Sunday afternoon's game between the Patriots and Raiders will air on WBZ-TV in the Boston market and on KLAS-TV in the Las Vegas market.

Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties for the game. Trent Green will serve as the color analyst and Melanie Collins is the sideline reporter for the contest.

Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV in the Boston area. Once the game is over, there will be reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter airing on WSBK-TV/myTV38. Coverage after the game will include news conferences from Mike Vrabel and Drake Maye.

Who is favored in the Patriots vs. Raiders game?

Last week, New England was widely viewed as an underdog heading into the game against the Bills. Despite the Raiders' strong start to the year, the Patriots are favored at home this week.

According to CBS Sports, the Patriots are favored by 3.5 points with a total of 45.5 points. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports picked the Patriots to come away with the win, 28-14. Among ESPN experts, six are picking the Patriots and five are going with the Raiders.

What is the rest of the Patriots schedule?

After a difficult first four games to start the season, including three road games and four games against playoff teams from last year, things ease up slightly in the coming weeks. Here's a look at New England's remaining schedule.