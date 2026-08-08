Former New England Patriots player Adam Vinatieri enters Pro Football Hall of Fame

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer

Former New England Patriots placekicker Adam Vinatieri was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday alongside Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly and Roger Craig.

Vinatieri played for the Patriots for 10 seasons. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 1996. He went on to win three Super Bowls with the Patriots before he spent 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He announced his retirement in 2021.

He became only the third full-time placekicker to be inducted into the Hall, joining Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen.

He may have a new career in comedy. Vinatieri drew plenty of laughs and cheers with jokes about Bill Belichick, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

"And Peyton, thank you for generously donating your forehead for today's teleprompter," Vinatieri cracked. "A gigantic forehead means big brain and your football IQ is unmatched."

Manning nodded his head with a smile from his seat among the Hall of Famers.

Vinatieri retired with NFL records of 2,673 career points and 599 field goals. Only George Blanda (26) and Andersen (25) had longer NFL careers than Vinatieri's 24 seasons.

"When people hear the word greatness, they usually think about the biggest names on the biggest stages," Vinatieri said. "But greatness isn't created under bright lights. Greatness is built on empty practice fields when it's below zero. Greatness is sacrificing temporary fun for meaningful outcomes. Greatness is turning doubt into belief. Preparation matters. Character matters.

"And to all the doubters, thank you. Your criticism became fuel. Your doubt became motivation. You helped make me better."

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon introduced Vinatieri, who won his fourth Super Bowl with Indianapolis after earning three championship rings in New England.