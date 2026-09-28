Drake Maye, Mike Vrabel react to Patriots' embarrassing loss to Jaguars: "My concern level is very high"

The New England Patriots were blown out Sunday, dropping to 1-2 on the year following a 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was blunt following the game, saying he's concerned about his team's performance to start the year.

"My concern level is very high for this football team," Vrabel said. "I just want to coach and improve. I think that's the biggest thing is when you come off a game like that, that you just want to get back and work. There's nothing you can do about it. But we have to take care of the football. We can't force things. We can't do things in all three phases that end up getting you beat. Certainly we have to fix a lot of things."

Mike Vrabel on latest Patriots loss

It was an ugly game for Drake Maye, who has struggled with turnovers in all three games this year. Maye threw two more interceptions, including one in the end zone. The quarterback also fumbled twice, losing one.

"I think he knows what to do. I think we have to do it better. We all want to make plays, we just have to make good ones. If it's not there, we've got to make a great decision. I think sometimes you can want it too badly, and we can't force anything," Vrabel said. "I try to talk to him about just taking the ball and putting it where he's supposed to go. He's 24 years old. We're not dealing with a 35-year-old quarterback here. He's a young quarterback. I want him to go and be energetic, and talk to him about you can't be a robot here. We saw some times when he extended plays and kept his eyes downfield and made plays. Also, we just can't turn it over at the rate we're turning it over, especially in the red zone."

Maye assessed his own struggles after the game. In the loss, Maye was 14 for 25 with no touchdowns. Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito took over late in the game.

"It's disappointing. I think the ball starts rolling like that, we can't get out of our own way, and I can't get out of my own way personally. I've got to look myself in the mirror and take this as a turning point," Maye said. "It's Week 3. At the same time, we've got to have some fuel and realize what we're doing out there is unacceptable, been unacceptable for three weeks. So I've got to start with myself, and then lead these guys and we've got to get back after it."

Is Drake Maye healthy?

The Patriots made it all the way to the Super Bowl last year, but Maye was dealing with a shoulder injury as the season wound down. Maye was asked about his shoulder following Sunday's poor performance.

"I like to say when you've had that time off and you get to focus on getting back, that you're going out there healthy," Maye said. "You'll get banged up every now and then, but at the same time a lot of guys are banged up. So looking forward to playing winning football. That's the main thing. Knowing that I play a big role in that, and taking the bull by its horns."

Maye was then asked in a follow-up question if his shoulder feels as good now as it did before the injury.

"I wouldn't say there's a problem with my shoulder," Maye said. "There's times where I think you look back and you look back on the playoff run and the Denver game and when I took the hit and to now. I felt good during training camp, and continue to let it loose."