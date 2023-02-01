How to spot the comet streaking through our solar system

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - Did you know...there is currently a comet streaking across our solar system?

Its official name: ZTF (C/2022 E3). Doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, does it?

It was first spotted back in March of 2022 at the Zwicky Transient Facility (hence the ZTF in its name) in California. At first, they thought it could be an asteroid, but, one night later, a Japanese observer saw a surrounding coma, making it a comet.

It made its closest approach to Earth early Wednesday morning, about 26 million miles away, and it is now headed quickly out of our solar system.

CBS Boston

Let me be clear, this is NOT going to be one of those amazing astronomical viewing moments. The comet will be quite faint, only barely visible to the naked eye in the darkest of environments. Most will need binoculars or a telescope to catch a good glimpse.

If you want to give it a shot, here is what you need to know:

The comet will appear between and slightly to the left of the Big and Little Dipper constellations.

You need to look north, obviously with an unobstructed view.

You need a dark sky with as little artificial light as possible.

CBS Boston

It is also highly recommended that you wait until the moon has set to avoid its light. That occurs after 4 a.m., leaving a very short (and very early) window for prime viewing.

The next several nights the Moon will basically interfere all night long.

After Wednesday night, it will best to wait until early next week when there is no moonlight early in the evenings.

It may be "easiest" to spot the comet on the nights of Feb 10-11 when it is awfully close to Mars. Basically, if you can locate Mars on those nights, you should be able to see the faint glow of the comet right nearby.

Again, if you don't have a telescope, I wouldn't get your hopes up. However, if you have the ability to snap a picture, we would love to see it! Send it along to weather@wbztv.com!

Good luck!