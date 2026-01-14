Patriots fans in Houston ready to cheer on team during NFL playoffs at "Foxboro South"

A group of New England Patriots fans living in Houston, Texas say they were born into Patriots fandom, but this weekend they find themselves deep in enemy territory ahead of Sunday's playoff game.

Across New England, fans say there is nothing like the buzz when the Patriots are rolling, with excitement building throughout the week as game day approaches. Replicating that atmosphere nearly 2,000 miles from Gillette Stadium, however, takes some effort.

Patriots fans in Houston

That's where the Houston Patriots Fan Club comes in. The group, led by president Josh Samples, has become a home base for Boston sports fans in Houston who wanted a place to watch games together. The club includes more than 50 Patriots fans who gather to watch nearly every game.

"The club started as a home for all of us that, as you know, love Boston sports that didn't have a place to watch the game," Samples said. "There's been a core of hardcore fans who have been there game in, game out through a 4-13 season that are relishing this."

Samples grew up in Worcester and has family living in Massachusetts but moved to Texas in the 80s.

One of those longtime fans is Marion Ryan-Coughlin, who moved from Cambridge to Houston in 2016. She's now vice president of the club.

"I'm used to Boston sports, all the sports channels, every channel has what's going on with the Patriots. And I was absolutely devastated [when I moved]. It was all about the Texans," Ryan-Coughlin said. "My daughter found this group on Facebook and I went to one game and I never stopped."

Patriots fans at "Foxboro South"

Together at what members call "Foxboro South," fans have celebrated Super Bowl wins, the memorable 28-3 comeback, endured the past few down years and now embraced the team's return to playoff form.

"This year it's unbelievable. It's amazing. It's incredible. It's so awesome," Ryan-Coughlin said.

As the playoffs begin, the group is preparing to cheer on the Patriots against the Houston Texans, surrounded by opposing fans.

"We've gotten a lot of trash talk about how good their defense is and that they're going to smack Drake [Maye] around and all this stuff. It's been a lot trash talk. It's been playful at best," Samples said.

Despite the surroundings, the group remains confident in the Patriots and especially in quarterback Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel.

"I think the difference in the game could be Drake Maye running, taking off, I think he will make a play or two," another member, Randy Nichols, said.

Since the club started in 2006, the Patriots and Texans have met twice in the postseason. The Patriots are 2-0.